Monmouth looks for home win vs St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (10-10, 7-4) vs. Monmouth (13-9, 7-4)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its fifth straight win over St. Peter’s at OceanFirst Bank Center. The last victory for the Peacocks at Monmouth was a 62-61 win on Jan. 14, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Monmouth’s Ray Salnave has averaged 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while Deion Hammond has put up 16 points. For the Peacocks, KC Ndefo has averaged 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Daryl Banks III has put up 8.4 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Hawks have scored 74.5 points per game against MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 44.7 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Monmouth is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Monmouth has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 68.9.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent, ranking the Peacocks 13th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Monmouth sits at just 25.4 percent (ranked 276th).