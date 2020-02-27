Mizzou seeks revenge on Miss. St.

Mississippi State (18-10, 9-6) vs. Missouri (14-14, 6-9)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri seeks revenge on Mississippi State after dropping the first matchup in Starkville. The teams last met on Jan. 14, when the Bulldogs shot 54.5 percent from the field while holding Missouri’s shooters to just 34.7 percent en route to the 72-45 victory.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Missouri’s Dru Smith has averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Xavier Pinson has put up 10.7 points. For the Bulldogs, Reggie Perry has averaged 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 13.7 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pinson has accounted for 43 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last five games. Pinson has 34 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-9 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 14-5 when it scores at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Missouri has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 72.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.4 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.