Mizzou seeks revenge on A&M

Missouri (10-11, 2-6) vs. Texas A&M (10-10, 4-4)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M goes for the season sweep over Missouri after winning the previous matchup in Columbia. The teams last met on Jan. 21, when the Aggies shot 45.8 percent from the field while limiting Missouri to just 30 percent en route to a 66-64 victory.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Texas A&M’s Josh Nebo has averaged 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Savion Flagg has put up 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Tigers, Dru Smith has averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Mark Smith has put up 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 64.3 points per game against SEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Aggies are 0-7 when they allow at least 65 points and 10-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 65 points. The Tigers are 0-8 when they score 60 points or fewer and 10-3 when they exceed 60.

BEHIND THE ARC: Missouri’s Mark Smith has attempted 127 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 9 of 31 over the past five games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Missouri has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.6 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SEC teams.