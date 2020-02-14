Mizzou looks to knock off No. 11 Auburn

No. 11 Auburn (22-2, 9-2) vs. Missouri (11-13, 3-8)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Auburn looks to give Missouri its 11th straight loss to ranked opponents. Missouri’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies 62-58 on Feb. 13, 2018. Auburn has won its last six games against conference opponents.

SAVVY SENIORS: Missouri’s Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson and Mitchell Smith have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 30.7 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-9 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 11-4 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Missouri offense has recently used assists to create buckets more often than Auburn. Missouri has 34 assists on 69 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Auburn has assists on 36 of 86 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 80.2 points per game, the 17th-highest figure in Division I. Missouri has only averaged 66.5 points per game, which ranks 264th nationally.