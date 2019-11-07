Mizzou goes up against NKU

Northern Kentucky (1-0) vs. Missouri (1-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky and Missouri both look to put winning streaks together . Northern Kentucky easily beat Cincinnati-Clermont by 50 on Tuesday. Missouri is coming off an 82-42 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Northern Kentucky went 8-4 against teams outside its conference, while Missouri went 9-3 in such games.