Mitchell, Marrow help Hampton put away Bluefield, 85-68 (Nov 12, 2017)
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) Akim Mitchell and Jermaine Marrow each scored 18 points and Hampton picked up its first win of the season, knocking off NAIA Bluefield College, 85-68 Sunday night.
Hampton dropped its opener to Rider, 90-75 Friday.
Bluefield led at intermission after Ty’quon Reid drilled a 3-pointer as time expired. Akim Mitchell hit two free throws a minute into the second half to give the the Pirates the lead for good, 38-37, but the Rams stayed within single digits through most of the second half until A.J. Astroth’s layup with 8:49 remaining made it 61-53.
Hampton shot 52.6 percent from the field (30 of 57), including 2 of 10 from distance, and held a commanding advantage on the board, outrebounding the Rams 44- 29.
Jorge Concepcion III had 16 points in 5-for-15 shooting to lead Bluefield. Jeremiah Jenkins added 12 points.
Hampton plays at William & Mary Wednesday.