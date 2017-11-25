Missouri State rolls past NAIA Evangel 80-48 (Nov 24, 2017)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Jarred Dixon made all three of his 3-pointers to score 13 points and Missouri State cruised to an 80-48 win over NAIA cross-town rival Evangel on Friday night.

Obediah Church had his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds plus five blocks and J.T. Miller and Reggie Scurry had 10 points for the Bears (5-2). Miller, a senior transfer from Howard, surpassed 1,000 points with his first basket.

Missouri State made 17 of 33 shots with 10 different players scoring to take a 42-23 lead at the break. A 20-3 run, capped by Church’s 3-point play, broke it open. Church made it 29-8 with 7:07 to play in the half. By the end 11 players scored for the Bears, who had a 50-29 rebounding advantage.

Freshman Justin Washington led the Crusaders, who shot 32 percent, with 19 points.