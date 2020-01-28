Missouri St. seeks revenge on Northern Iowa

Missouri State (10-11, 4-4) vs. Northern Iowa (17-3, 6-2)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa goes for the season sweep over Missouri State after winning the previous matchup in Springfield. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Panthers outshot Missouri State 53.6 percent to 35.9 percent and made nine more 3-pointers en route to a 23-point victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Northern Iowa has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Missouri State has depended on freshmen. Seniors AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have collectively scored 46 percent of Northern Iowa’s points this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen .CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 40.5 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-7 when it allows at least 71 points and 10-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Iowa has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 64.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.