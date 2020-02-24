Missouri St. looks to sweep Valpo

Missouri State (14-15, 8-8) vs. Valparaiso (15-14, 8-8)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso seeks revenge on Missouri State after dropping the first matchup in Springfield. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 23, when the Bears shot 36.8 percent from the field while limiting Valparaiso’s shooters to just 31.8 percent en route to a 67-60 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty, Donovan Clay and Ryan Fazekas have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Crusaders points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Freeman-Liberty has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Valparaiso field goals over the last three games. Freeman-Liberty has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-10 when it allows at least 71 points and 14-5 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

WINNING WHEN: Valparaiso is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Crusaders are 10-14 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 72.3 points per game. The Crusaders have averaged 76.7 points per game over their last three games.