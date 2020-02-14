Missouri St. looks for road win vs Indiana St.

Missouri State (12-14, 6-7) vs. Indiana State (14-10, 7-6)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its third straight win over Indiana State at Hulman Center. Indiana State’s last win at home against the Bears came on Jan. 27, 2016.

.CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 42.4 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: Indiana State is 5-0 when it records eight or more steals and 9-10 when it falls shy of that mark. Missouri State is 8-0 when it tallies at least eight steals and and 4-14 this year, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Missouri State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 67 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. Indiana State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 68.1 points while giving up 54.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.