Missouri St beats FAU for 5th place in Gulf Coast Showcase (Nov 22, 2017)

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) Jarrid Rhodes and Alize Johnson each scored 14 points as Missouri State beat Florida Atlantic 71-60 on Wednesday for fifth place in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Missouri State was ahead by eight points at halftime and scored the first seven points of the second half. The Bears’ 21-7 spurt over the first 10 minutes of the second half made it 57-35.

J.T. Miller and Jarred Dixon each added 10 points for Missouri State (4-2), which outrebounded FAU 45-31. Rhodes made three of Missouri State’s four 3-pointers and Johnson added eight rebounds and four assists.

The Bears, who host NAIA Evangel on Friday, lost their tournament opener 74-73 against Georgia Southern and beat Manhattan 69-65.

FAU (2-3) was led by Gerdarius Troutman’s 16 points and four 3-pointers. The Owls were 5 of 16 from 3-point range, including Je’Quan Perry’s make right before the halftime buzzer.