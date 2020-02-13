Miss. St. looks to extend streak vs Arkansas

Mississippi State (15-9, 6-5) vs. Arkansas (16-8, 4-7)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas. Mississippi State has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2016, an 82-68 win.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Reggie Perry has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Mississippi State is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 15-3 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 25 of 64 field goals (39.1 percent) over its past three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 24th-highest rate in the country. The Mississippi State offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).