Miss. St. goes up against NMSU

New Mexico State (7-6) vs. Mississippi State (8-2)

Mississippi Coliseum, Jackson, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and Mississippi State both look to put winning streaks together . New Mexico State blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 25 in its last outing. Mississippi State is coming off a 77-68 win over Radford in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry has averaged 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 16.6 points and 4.5 assists. For the Aggies, Trevelin Queen has averaged 15 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Queen has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all New Mexico State field goals over the last three games. Queen has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has 36 assists on 72 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while New Mexico State has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.3 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game and 14.7 per game over their last three games.