Miss. St. goes up against La.-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe (2-1) vs. Mississippi State (2-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Louisiana-Monroe in an early season matchup. Mississippi State beat Sam Houston State by nine points at home on Friday, while Louisiana-Monroe fell 63-57 at Texas A&M on Monday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Mississippi State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Tyson Carter, Reggie Perry, DJ Stewart and Robert Woodard have collectively accounted for 81 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Michael Ertel has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 47.4 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.