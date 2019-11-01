Miss. St. gets 2019-20 season underway against FIU

Florida International (0-0) vs. Mississippi State (0-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Florida International in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Florida International went 20-14 last year and finished sixth in the CUSA, while Mississippi State ended up 23-11 and finished sixth in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Florida International went 6-5 against teams outside its conference, while Mississippi State went 12-2 in such games.