Minnesota looks to knock off No. 9 Maryland

No. 9 Maryland (22-5, 12-4) vs. Minnesota (13-13, 7-9)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Maryland looks to give Minnesota its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Minnesota’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 Michigan Wolverines 75-67 on Jan. 12. Maryland fell 79-72 at Ohio State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Daniel Oturu has averaged a double-double (19.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks) to lead the way for the Golden Gophers. Marcus Carr has complemented Oturu and is putting up 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The Terrapins are led by Jalen Smith, who is averaging a double-double with 15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carr has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 13-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Gophers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Terrapins. Minnesota has 54 assists on 72 field goals (75 percent) over its previous three matchups while Maryland has assists on 44 of 71 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Terrapins have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.