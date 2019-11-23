Milwaukee, Morgan State meet in Bahamas

Morgan State (3-3) vs. Milwaukee (4-2)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Milwaukee are set to square off in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Milwaukee lost 75-69 to Rice in its most recent game, while Morgan State came up short in an 89-48 game against Liberty in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Isaiah Burke and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TE’JON: Te’Jon Lucas has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has 35 assists on 74 field goals (47.3 percent) over its past three contests while Morgan State has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 82.3 points per game.