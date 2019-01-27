Miller scores 22; UNC Greensboro cruises past Mercer 88-81

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller scored 22 points including a pair of highlight-worthy dunks in the second half as UNC Greensboro cruised to an 88-81 victory over Mercer on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

The Spartans built a double-digit lead with seven minutes left in the first half and led by as many as 22 points in the second. The Bears didn’t pull within single digits until Luke Hamilton’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining.

Miller was 10 of 19 from the floor and had three assists, three steals, and three rebounds. Francis Alonso added 14 points and matched a career-high with seven assists for the Spartans (19-3, 8-1 Southern Conference). Demetrius Troy chipped in 13 points.

Jaylen Stowe scored 16 points to lead Mercer (8-13, 3-6), which committed 24 turnovers. Djordje Dimitrijevic, Ethan Stair, and Ross Cummings each added 14 points, and Fardaws Aimaq had 11.