Miller, Queta carry Utah St. over Colorado St. 87-72

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brock Miller and Neemias Queta scored 18 points apiece as Utah State topped Colorado State 87-72 on Saturday night.

Miller shot 6 for 9 from behind the arc while Queta added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Sam Merrill had 16 points and eight assists and Diogo Brito scored 12 points for Utah State (14-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).

J.D. Paige had 17 points, Hyron Edwards scored 14 and Nico Carvacho had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (7-11, 2-3).

Queta scored six points and Merrill and Miller each hit a 3-pointer during a 14-2 opening run and the Aggies never trailed. Edwards hit a 3-pointer to pull Colorado State within four midway through the first half but Miller hit four 3s as Utah State scored 20 of the next 28 points and the Rams trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.