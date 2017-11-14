Middle Tennessee holds off Murray State for a 72-67 victory (Nov 13, 2017)
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) Middle Tennessee took the lead on David Simmons’ layup with less than six minutes left in the game and held on to beat Murray State, 72-67 for its second win of the season Monday night.
Terrell Miller Jr. got to the basket and his layup pulled Murray State even at 59-59, but Simmons did the same to make it 61-59 and Karl Gamble added two free throws to pad the lead.
Gamble added a three-point play that gave the Blue Raiders a 68-62 advantage, but Jonathan Stark got the Racers within one, 68-67 with under a minute left. Nick King hit a jumper and Simmons hit two free throws for the final margin.
King finished with 31 points for Middle Tennessee, which hit just 1 of 12 three-point attempts.
Ja Morant scored 16 points for Murray State, which opened with a 118-61 rout of NAIA member Brescia Friday night.
