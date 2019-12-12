Middle Tenn. visits Ole Miss

Middle Tennessee (4-6) vs. Mississippi (6-3)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Mississippi in a non-conference matchup. Middle Tennessee came up short in an 85-52 game at Murray State in its last outing. Mississippi is coming off an 83-67 win at home over Cal State Bakersfield in its most recent game.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Mississippi has leaned on senior leadership while Middle Tennessee has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Breein Tyree, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 50 percent of Mississippi’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Antonio Green, Tyson Jackson and Eli Lawrence have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this year.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Devontae Shuler has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has nine field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Mississippi is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or less. The Rebels are 1-3 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

LOOSENING UP: Mississippi’s defense has forced 15.4 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last three games.