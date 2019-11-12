Middle Tenn. looks to remain perfect

Mars Hill vs. Middle Tennessee (2-0)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will be taking on the Lions of Division II Mars Hill. Middle Tennessee is coming off a 73-70 win over Lipscomb in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: C.J. Jones has maintained a per-game average of 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals for the Blue Raiders, while Antonio Green has accounted for 22.5 points, five assists and four steals per game.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Austin Gilyard has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee went 1-10 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Blue Raiders offense scored 59.4 points per matchup across those 11 contests.