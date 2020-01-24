Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (6-14, 2-5) vs. Middle Tennessee (4-16, 0-7)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss looks to extend Middle Tennessee’s conference losing streak to nine games. Middle Tennessee’s last CUSA win came against the UTEP Miners 48-47 on March 9, 2019. Southern Miss beat UAB by seven on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee’s C.J. Jones, Antonio Green and Jayce Johnson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Blue Raiders have scored 69.4 points per game and allowed 78 points per game against Conference USA opponents. Those are both improvements over the 63.2 points scored and 81.5 points given up to non-conference opponents.GIFTED GABE: Gabe Watson has connected on 29.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern Miss is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-14 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Middle Tennessee has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 65.6 points while giving up 76.6.

TIGHTENING UP: The Southern Miss offense has turned the ball over 14.4 times per game this season, but is averaging 11.3 turnovers over its last three games.