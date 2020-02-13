Middle Tenn. looks for home win vs UAB

UAB (15-11, 6-7) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-20, 2-11)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee looks for its fourth straight win over UAB at Murphy Athletic Center. The last victory for the Blazers at Middle Tennessee was a 77-67 win on Feb. 21, 2016.

SAVVY SENIORS: Middle Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. C.J. Jones, Antonio Green, Donovan Sims and Jayce Johnson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 39.7 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Middle Tennessee’s Green has attempted 192 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 13 of 27 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: UAB has won its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 62.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Blazers have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game.