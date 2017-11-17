Michigan State’s Goins has mild knee sprain

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan State forward Kenny Goins has a sprained left knee and is expected to miss a couple weeks.

The school announced Goins’ timetable Thursday and described the sprain as mild.

The 6-foot-7 Goins scored four points in 15 minutes in Michigan State’s loss to No. 1 Duke on Tuesday night. He averaged 3.4 points a game last season.

No. 2 Michigan State hosts Stony Brook on Sunday.

