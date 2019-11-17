Michigan State plays CSU

Charleston Southern (1-3) vs. Michigan State (2-1)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State plays Charleston Southern in an early season matchup. Charleston Southern fell short in a 90-61 game at Dayton on Saturday. Michigan State is coming off a 76-73 win over Seton Hall on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Michigan State’s Cassius Winston has averaged 19.7 points and 6.3 assists while Xavier Tillman has put up nine points and 9.3 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Dontrell Shuler has averaged 20 points while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 10.3 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Winston has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State has committed a turnover on just 15.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big Ten teams. The Spartans have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.