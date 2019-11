Creighton (1-0) vs. Michigan (1-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton and Michigan both look to put winning streaks together .

Article continues below ...

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Creighton went 10-5 against programs outside its conference, while Michigan went 13-1 in such games.