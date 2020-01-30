Michigan looks to knock off No. 25 Rutgers

No. 25 Rutgers (16-5, 7-3) vs. Michigan (12-8, 3-6)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Rutgers looks to give Michigan its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Michigan’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-64 on Nov. 29, 2019. Rutgers won 70-63 at home against Purdue in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Scarlet Knights have been led by their sophomore tandem of Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson. Harper has averaged 12 points and 5.9 rebounds while Johnson has recorded 9.1 points and eight rebounds per contest. The Wolverines have been led by seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson, who have combined to score 25.9 points per outing.ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 29.6 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Scarlet Knights have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has 27 assists on 75 field goals (36 percent) across its past three outings while Rutgers has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big Ten teams. The Wolverines have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game against conference foes.