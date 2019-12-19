Bradley (8-3) vs. Miami (5-6)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays host to Bradley in a non-conference matchup. Bradley easily beat Georgia Southern by 30 at home on Sunday. Miami lost 70-46 on the road against Louisville on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.NIFTY NIKE: Nike Sibande has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Bradley is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Braves are 0-3 when opponents score more than 61.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Bradley’s Danya Kingsby has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 11 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38 percent, the 30th-best mark in the country. Miami has allowed opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the field through 11 games (ranked 255th).