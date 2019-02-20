Miami (Ohio) holds off Ball St. 69-66 behind Ayah, Sibande

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Precious Ayah set career highs with 11 points and 13 rebounds and Miami (Ohio) held off Ball State 69-66 on Tuesday night.

Nike Sibande had 17 points for Miami (14-12, 6-7 Mid-American Conference). Bam Bowman added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ball State totaled a season-low 31 second-half points, but rallied from 14 points down and closed to 67-66 on Tayler Persons‘ layup with five seconds left before Miami’s Mekhi Larry sealed it with two free throws.

Persons had 16 points for the Cardinals (14-12, 5-8), who saw their three-game win streak end. K.J. Walton added 11 points and Brachen Hazen had seven rebounds.

The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Miami defeated Ball State 71-65 on Jan. 22. Miami plays Akron on the road on Saturday. Ball State takes on Central Michigan at home on Saturday.