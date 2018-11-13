Miami (Ohio) beats NAIA-member 91-42 in tune-up for Bahamas

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Nike Sibande scored 21 points and Dalonte Brown added 18 and Miami (Ohio) cruised to a 91-42 victory over NAIA-member Midway on Monday night.

Miami (1-1) bounced back from a 22-point loss at Butler in its season opener on Saturday. The RedHawks will begin The Islands of the Bahamas Showcase in Nassau for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

Sibande was 8 of 10 from the field and Brown was 7-of-9 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Jalen Adaway and Aleks Abrams each added nine points for Miami, which shot 36 of 64 (56 percent) from the floor.

Kaleb Britt came off the bench and scored 10 points to lead Midway.

The RedHawks had a double-digit lead about eight minutes into the game and built a 47-24 halftime advantage. Miami opened the second half on a 28-3 run and led 75-27 with 9:27 remaining.