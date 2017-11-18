Miami (OH) outlasts LIU Brooklyn in Jamaica Classic (Nov 17, 2017)
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Rod Mills Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points and Logan McLane and Jalen Adaway finished with double-doubles to help Miami (OH) hold off LIU-Brooklyn 78-74 at the Jamaica Classic on Friday night.
Mills hit 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and also grabbed six rebounds. McLane totaled 16 points and 10 boards, while Adaway chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Darrian Ringo had a well-rounded game for the RedHawks (3-0), tallying 12 points, nine assists, eight steals and six rebounds.
Joel Hernandez tossed in 25 points for the Blackbirds (1-3). He added nine rebounds and five assists. Zach Coleman hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 with nine rebounds, while Raiquan Clark, who came in averaging a team-best 24 points per game, scored 15.
Nike Sibande’s 3-pointer with 7:20 remaining in the first half keyed a 16-2 run that gave the RedHawks a 34-21 halftime lead.
The Blackbirds battled back in the second half and pulled within 74-70 on a Julian Batts 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to play. Coleman hit from beyond the arc to cut the lead to 76-74 with 4 seconds left. Two Ringo free throws sealed the win for the RedHawks.
