Miami looks to knock off No. 8 Duke

Miami (10-7, 2-5) vs. No. 8 Duke (15-3, 5-2)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke looks to give Miami its 14th straight loss against ranked opponents. Miami’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 91-88 on Feb. 27, 2018. Duke has dropped to No. 8 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Clemson and Louisville last week.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Miami has been fueled by senior leadership while Duke has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Hurricanes, seniors Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring, including 65 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of Duke’s scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tre Jones has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 10-2 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hurricanes. Duke has an assist on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) over its previous three matchups while Miami has assists on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 82.6 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils seventh among Division 1 teams. The Miami defense has allowed 73.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 239th).