Miami looks to end streak vs Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech (14-6, 5-4) vs. Miami (10-9, 2-7)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech looks to extend Miami’s conference losing streak to five games. Miami’s last ACC win came against the Pittsburgh Panthers 66-58 on Jan. 12. Virginia Tech came up short in a 61-56 game at Boston College in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LANDERS: Landers Nolley II has connected on 36.8 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hurricanes are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 4-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Hokies are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or worse, and 1-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.6 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the nation. The Miami defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).