Miami goes up against Central State

Central State vs. Miami (2-1)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami RedHawks are set to battle the Marauders of Division II Central State. Miami is coming off a 79-63 home win over Alabama A&M in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nike Sibande has averaged 17.7 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks, while Dalonte Brown has recorded 15.7 points and eight rebounds per game.DOMINANT DARWESHI: Darweshi Hunter has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 6-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The RedHawks scored 73.9 points per matchup across those 11 contests.