Miami, Ball State meet in conference play

Miami (8-9, 1-3) vs. Ball State (10-7, 3-1)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits Ball State in a MAC matchup. Each team is coming off of a victory on Tuesday. Ball State earned a 69-52 win on the road over Eastern Michigan, while Miami walked away with a 77-74 win at home against Kent State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tahjai Teague is putting up 14.7 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cardinals. Complementing Teague is Ishmael El-Amin, who is putting up 14.6 points per game. The RedHawks are led by Nike Sibande, who is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The RedHawks have scored 63 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 71.4 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 32.8 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-5 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 10-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Miami is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The RedHawks are 2-9 when opponents score more than 67.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Ball State defense has held opponents to 61.6 points per game, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. Miami has given up an average of 72.8 points through 17 games (ranking the RedHawks 229th).