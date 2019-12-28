Merrimack plays host to BU

Boston University (5-7) vs. Merrimack (6-6)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack squares off against Boston University in a non-conference matchup. Boston University beat UMass Lowell by 12 last week. Merrimack lost 68-50 at UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Jordan Minor have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 10 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Warriors are 0-5 when they allow at least 64 points and 6-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 64 points. The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 73 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 73.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Warriors have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Merrimack has an assist on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Boston University has assists on 35 of 88 field goals (39.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Merrimack defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.8 percent of all possessions, the ninth-best rate among Division I teams. Boston University has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through 12 games (ranking the Terriers 310th).