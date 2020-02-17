Merrimack looks to sweep Bryant

Merrimack (18-9, 12-2) vs. Bryant (12-14, 4-9)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack goes for the season sweep over Bryant after winning the previous matchup in North Andover. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when the Warriors created 15 Bryant turnovers and turned the ball over just six times en route to a 71-67 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba and Charles Pride have combined to account for 45 percent of Bryant’s scoring this season. For Merrimack, Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord have scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hayes has had his hand in 53 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. Hayes has nine field goals and 29 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Merrimack’s Devin Jensen has attempted 129 3-pointers and connected on 43.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 17 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Bryant has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Warriors fourth among Division I teams. Bryant has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 265th, nationally).