Merrimack looks to extend streak vs FDU

Merrimack (15-8, 9-1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (6-15, 4-6)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack looks for its ninth straight conference win against Fairleigh Dickinson. Merrimack’s last NEC loss came against the Robert Morris Colonials 69-58 on Jan. 4. Fairleigh Dickinson is coming off an 85-75 win over Mount St. Mary’s in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Warriors have scored 64.6 points per game and allowed 58.4 points per game against NEC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 58.4 points scored and 66.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hayes has accounted for 44 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. Hayes has 10 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-9 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 6-6 when it scores at least 67.

WINNING WHEN: Merrimack is a perfect 7-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Warriors are 8-8 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Merrimack defense has held opponents to just 60.7 points per game, the 13th-lowest in Division I. Fairleigh Dickinson has given up an average of 75.3 points through 21 games (ranked 278th, nationally).