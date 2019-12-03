Merrimack faces Brown

Merrimack (5-4) vs. Brown (4-3)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Brown look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of tough losses in their last game. Brown lost 76-56 at home to Navy on Saturday, while Merrimack fell 64-47 at Akron on Friday.

Article continues below ...

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Brown has depended on senior leadership this year while Merrimack has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have collectively scored 56 percent of Brown’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Juvaris Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Jordan Minor have scored 45 percent of the team’s points this year.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 39 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Brown’s Hunsaker has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 23.2 percent of them, and is 9 for 39 over his last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Warriors have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Brown has an assist on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) over its past three outings while Merrimack has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Warriors 11th among Division I teams. Brown has turned the ball over on 23.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 329th, nationally).