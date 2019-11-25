Mercer squares up against SBU

Mercer (4-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure (1-4)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Saint Bonaventure in a non-conference matchup. Mercer won 72-68 at Illinois-Chicago in its last outing. Saint Bonaventure lost 61-57 to Canisius in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Saint Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton has averaged 14.2 points and 5.4 assists while Dominick Welch has put up 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Bears, Ethan Stair has averaged 21.3 points and 10 rebounds while Djordje Dimitrijevic has put up 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

KEY FACILITATOR: Lofton has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. Lofton has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure has 31 assists on 71 field goals (43.7 percent) across its past three contests while Mercer has assists on 52 of 89 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer is ranked second among SoCon teams with an average of 80.2 points per game.