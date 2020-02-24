Memphis (19-8, 8-6) vs. SMU (18-8, 8-6)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis seeks revenge on SMU after dropping the first matchup in Memphis. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Mustangs shot 45.5 percent from the field en route to a four-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Memphis has relied heavily on its freshmen. Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, Lester Quinones, Boogie Ellis and D.J. Jeffries have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 70 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kendric Davis has had his hand in 43 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. Davis has 25 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Memphis’s Lomax has attempted 17 3-pointers and connected on 47.1 percent of them, and is 3 for 6 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: SMU has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 68.

TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.