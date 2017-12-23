Memphis pulls way to win father-son matchup over Loyola (Md) (Dec 23, 2017)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin tied his career high with 26 points, Raynere Thornton had a double-double and Memphis pulled away down the stretch to give coach Tubby Smith an 83-71 win over his son G.G., the Loyola-Maryland coach, on Saturday.

After the Greyhounds (2-9) took a 65-64 lead on a basket by Chuck Champion with 4:53 to go, the Tigers (9-3) took over scoring the next seven and turning that into a 15-2 run to lead by 12 with 1:08 remaining.

Malik Rhodes started the run with a 3-point play and Thornton and David Nickelberry contributed four points each. Martin added four free throws from there.

Thornton had career-highs of 16 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double with the Tigers. Kyvon Davenport and Nickelberry, with a career high, scored 14 points.

Loyola, which had a 12-point lead in the first half that ended tied at 35, was led by Champion with 16 points and Cam Gregory’s 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Before the game, Tubby Smith said, ”It’s always emotional. It will be emotional for (wife) Donna and myself but it will be good to have him here. I just wish he would have brought the grandkids like he was supposed to.”