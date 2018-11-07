Memphis opens Hardaway era with 76-61 win over Tenn. Tech

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kyvon Davenport had a career-high 30 points and 10 rebounds to help Memphis open the Penny Hardaway era with a 76-61 win over Tennessee Tech in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Hardaway, the former Tigers All-American and NBA All-Star, made his coaching debut after being hired by the program in March.

Davenport made 11 of 17 from the field and Jeremiah Martin added 18 points for Memphis.

The Tigers took the lead for good with an 18-2 run early in the first half and kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way. Memphis led by as much as 19 in the first half and matched its largest lead at 74-55 late in the game.

Micaiah Henry led the Golden Eagles with 23 points.

In a 101-71 victory over Tennessee Tech during the 1992-93 season, Hardaway had 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds.