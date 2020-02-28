Memphis looks to extend streak vs Tulane

Memphis (19-9, 8-7) vs. Tulane (12-16, 4-12)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulane. Memphis has won by an average of 15 points in its last nine wins over the Green Wave. Tulane’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 94-87 win.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Tulane has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Memphis has relied on freshmen. Seniors Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have combined to score 50 percent of Tulane’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, Lester Quinones, Boogie Ellis and D.J. Jeffries have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Memphis scoring, including 74 percent of the team’s points over its last five.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 30.7 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Memphis’s Tyler Harris has attempted 146 3-pointers and connected on 35.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 27 over the past five games.

COLD SPELL: Memphis has lost its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. The Memphis offense has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 340th among Division I teams).