Memphis gets 2019-20 season underway against SC St.

South Carolina State (0-0) vs. Memphis (0-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis begins the season by hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs. South Carolina State went 8-26 last year and finished ninth in the MEAC, while Memphis ended up 22-14 and finished fifth in the AAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 76.2 points per game last season. The Tigers offense put up 83.1 points per matchup on their way to a 9-6 record against competition outside the American Athletic Conference. South Carolina State went 0-14 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.