McSwiggan helps Portland pull away from Sacramento St. 80-75 (Dec 21, 2017)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Josh McSwiggan scored 18 points and had a key jumper and rebound late to help Portland beat Sacramento State 80-75 on Thursday night.

Justin Strings’ layup pulled Sacramento State to 77-73 with 1:29 left. The Hornets forced a turnover on Portland’s next possession, but Strings missed a 3-pointer, and McSwiggan grabbed the rebound and hit a jumper to stretch the Pilot’s lead to 79-73 with 29 seconds remaining. Marcus Shaver Jr. then split a pair of free throws to seal it.

D’Marques Tyson made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Portland (6-7), which has won three of its last four games.

Article continues below ...

Izayah Mauriohoohoo-Le’Afa had 23 points to lead Sacramento State (3-9). Strings added 19 points and Jordan Tolbert had 16.

McSwiggan and Tyson each hit 3s, and Philipp Hartwich a free throw for a 7-0 surge that made it 72-63 with 4:41 left. Tolbert converted a 3-point play and Mauriohoohoo-Le’Afa hit a 3-pointer to cut the Hornets’ deficit to 74-71.