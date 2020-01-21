McNeese St. looks to extend streak vs SLU

McNeese State (9-9, 4-3) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (5-13, 2-5)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Southeastern Louisiana. McNeese State’s last Southland loss came against the Central Arkansas Bears 79-69 on Jan. 4. Southeastern Louisiana lost 76-55 to Abilene Christian in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lions have given up only 72.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 81.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TY: Brewer has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 61.2 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: McNeese State’s Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 155 3-pointers and connected on 50.3 percent of them, and is 15 for 31 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana has an assist on 23 of 56 field goals (41.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while McNeese State has assists on 54 of 85 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 19th among Division I teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 75.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 276th overall).