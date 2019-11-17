McNeese St. faces Arlington Baptist

Arlington Baptist vs. McNeese State (1-4)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Patriots of Arlington Baptist. McNeese State lost 90-80 to New Mexico in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Shamarkus Kennedy has averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 blocks this year for McNeese State. Dru Kuxhausen is also a big contributor, with 16.8 points per game.SOLID SHAMARKUS: Across five appearances this year, McNeese State’s Kennedy has shot 60 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Cowboys put up 66 points per matchup across those nine games.