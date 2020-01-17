McLaughlin, UCSB visit Hawaii

UC Santa Barbara (12-5, 1-1) vs. Hawaii (11-6, 2-1)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as JaQuori McLaughlin and UC Santa Barbara will face Eddie Stansberry and Hawaii. The junior McLaughlin has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Stansberry, a senior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stansberry is averaging 17 points to lead the charge for the Rainbow Warriors. Complementing Stansberry is Zigmars Raimo, who is accounting for 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Gauchos have been led by McLaughlin, who is averaging 15.2 points.MIGHTY MCLAUGHLIN: McLaughlin has connected on 45.2 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 83 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rainbow Warriors are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 5-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Gauchos are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or worse, and 4-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: UC Santa Barbara has won its last three road games, scoring 74 points, while allowing 63.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 7.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.